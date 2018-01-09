Armenian, U.S. envoys talk foreign policy priorities, Karabakh
January 9, 2018 - 18:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan on Tuesday, January 9 met the U.S. envoy Ian C. Kelly to discuss bilateral ties, the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), the recognition of the Genocide and a number of other issues.
At the meeting, Saroyan briefed his colleague about Armenia’s foreign policy priorities, current developments and steps underway.
Also, the envoy detailed the process of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group’s efforts to resolve the issue on the one hand and Azerbaijan destructive policies on the other.
Kelly used to serve as the U.S. co-chair of the Minsk group.
Also, the Armenian ambassador weighed in on the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed with the European Union on November 24, 2017, as well as the process of the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
In addition, Sadoyan reminded about the Francophonie summit to be held in Yerevan in October and a number of other issues.
