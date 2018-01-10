Demand among Russians for trips to Armenia’s Gyumri doubles
January 10, 2018 - 13:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Demand among Russians for trips to the northern Armenian city of Gyumri doubled in in winter months, Director for development of booking site OneTwoTrip Arkady Gines revealed recently.
According to him, the growth in interest is due to the launch of low-cost flights from Moscow to Gyumri.
Also, he said, the average cost of tickets has decreased by 7%.
Gyumri is an old and beautiful Armenian city, the second largest in the country which has started to attract a lot of Russian tourists especially after Pobeda budget carrier launched regular flights to Moscow.
