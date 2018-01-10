// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Pornhub survey reveals unexpected details about Armenians’ preferences

Pornhub survey reveals unexpected details about Armenians’ preferences
January 10, 2018 - 16:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 2017 Pornhub Year in Review, the annual survey by the porn website is out now to reveal a lot of interesting information on porn viewing across the world, including Armenia.

The ‘Lesbian’ category was the most popular among Armenians in 2017, based on the site’s search analysis.

Interestingly, women in Armenia proportionately viewed the Lesbian category as much as men did this year.

Furthermore, reality TV star Kim Kardashian remained the most searched pornstar and celebrity by women and ranked the fourth overall.

Visits by Armenian users to Pornhub from smartphones increased by 65% in 2016, the video sharing website revealed earlier.

 Top stories
Armenia to offer flights to more European countriesArmenia to offer flights to more European countries
Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenia one of 10 most popular travel searches among UAE residentsArmenia one of 10 most popular travel searches among UAE residents
Armenia was among the 10 most popular travel searches among the residents of the United Arab Emirates, Google revealed.
Armenian opus: Livemint's take on Yerevan's old-world eleganceArmenian opus: Livemint's take on Yerevan's old-world elegance
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Partner news
 Articles
Wives wanted

Marriages by mail

 Most popular in the section
Armenia, a safe-haven for foreigners: JAMnews
Armenia included in $150,000 luxury round-the-world trip
Armenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The Smithsonian
Armenia - a viticulturist’s dream: Sommelier India
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Passenger traffic in Armenia’s airports grew by a fifth in 2017 2,553,914 people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.
Syrian army seizes Khanasser pocket as jihadists collapse in Aleppo The Syrian Arab Army managed to capture the towns of Hawareen, Ramleh, Mazelah, Nawara, Rasm Al-Sheikh, and Tal Al-Sabha.
Turkey-based Armenian newspaper marks 110th anniversary Though its current weekly circulation is only 10 percent of the initial figure, the daily still covers a wide range of subjects.
Chinese researchers developed new method for diagnosing lupus Lupus, technically known as SLE, is an autoimmune disorder that can damage the joints, kidneys, heart, lungs, brain and blood.