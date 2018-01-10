Pornhub survey reveals unexpected details about Armenians’ preferences

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 2017 Pornhub Year in Review, the annual survey by the porn website is out now to reveal a lot of interesting information on porn viewing across the world, including Armenia.

The ‘Lesbian’ category was the most popular among Armenians in 2017, based on the site’s search analysis.

Interestingly, women in Armenia proportionately viewed the Lesbian category as much as men did this year.

Furthermore, reality TV star Kim Kardashian remained the most searched pornstar and celebrity by women and ranked the fourth overall.

Visits by Armenian users to Pornhub from smartphones increased by 65% in 2016, the video sharing website revealed earlier.