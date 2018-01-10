Syrian army seizes Khanasser pocket as jihadists collapse in Aleppo
January 10, 2018 - 17:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on Wednesday, January 10 scored a massive advance inside the southeastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, seizing several towns that were under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by their Republican Guard forces, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture the towns of Hawareen, Ramleh, Mazelah, Nawara, Rasm Al-Sheikh, and Tal Al-Sabha.
According to a military source in Aleppo, the jihadist rebels completely retreated from the area after failing to beat back the Syrian Army’s first wave of soldiers attacking southwest Khanasser.
As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army has fully secured the Khanasser Highway to the Aleppo Governorate after more than five years of war in this area of Syria.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
Partner news
Latest news
Capturing surreal life on Armenia’s Mount Aragats: National Geographic The National Geographic in a fresh article has unveiled the story of how Toby Smith decided to document Armenia’s Mount Aragats.
Passenger traffic in Armenia’s airports grew by a fifth in 2017 2,553,914 people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.
Turkey-based Armenian newspaper marks 110th anniversary Though its current weekly circulation is only 10 percent of the initial figure, the daily still covers a wide range of subjects.
Pornhub survey reveals unexpected details about Armenians’ preferences The ‘Lesbian’ category was the most popular among Armenian viewers in 2017, based on the site’s search analysis.