Syrian army seizes Khanasser pocket as jihadists collapse in Aleppo

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on Wednesday, January 10 scored a massive advance inside the southeastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, seizing several towns that were under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by their Republican Guard forces, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture the towns of Hawareen, Ramleh, Mazelah, Nawara, Rasm Al-Sheikh, and Tal Al-Sabha.

According to a military source in Aleppo, the jihadist rebels completely retreated from the area after failing to beat back the Syrian Army’s first wave of soldiers attacking southwest Khanasser.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army has fully secured the Khanasser Highway to the Aleppo Governorate after more than five years of war in this area of Syria.