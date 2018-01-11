Islamic State launches surprise attack on Syrian army near key airbase

PanARMENIAN.Net - Islamic State militants have launched a surprise assault against forces of the Syrian Arab Army near a major airbase in eastern Idlib province.

The attack comes as Syrian troops are already heavily involved in battles with Al-Qaeda-affiliated fighters just south of the military installation, Al-Masdar News reports.

On the night of Wednesday to Thursday (January 10-11), IS militants launched an attack against the Syrian Arab Army out the group’s bastion in northeastern Hama province towards government positions near the Abu Duhur airbase in eastern Idlib.

According to IS-linked media, forces of the jihadist faction managed to kill 3 Syrian troops and capture another five. Al-Masdar News is currently unable to verify the terrorist group’s claims.

The assault by IS comes as the Syrian Army is involved in a high-pitched battle against Al-Qaeda-affiliated insurgents for control of the Abu Duhur military airbase with government troops currently being placed several kilometers south of the key installation.