Islamic State launches surprise attack on Syrian army near key airbase
January 11, 2018 - 10:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Islamic State militants have launched a surprise assault against forces of the Syrian Arab Army near a major airbase in eastern Idlib province.
The attack comes as Syrian troops are already heavily involved in battles with Al-Qaeda-affiliated fighters just south of the military installation, Al-Masdar News reports.
On the night of Wednesday to Thursday (January 10-11), IS militants launched an attack against the Syrian Arab Army out the group’s bastion in northeastern Hama province towards government positions near the Abu Duhur airbase in eastern Idlib.
According to IS-linked media, forces of the jihadist faction managed to kill 3 Syrian troops and capture another five. Al-Masdar News is currently unable to verify the terrorist group’s claims.
The assault by IS comes as the Syrian Army is involved in a high-pitched battle against Al-Qaeda-affiliated insurgents for control of the Abu Duhur military airbase with government troops currently being placed several kilometers south of the key installation.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
Partner news
Latest news
One-of-a-kind entertainment complex to be constructed in Armenia A major entertainment and leisure complex will be constructed in Yerevan as the government approved a $22 million investment project.
'The Promise' PSA featuring Chris Cornell out now In a new video for the Grammy-nominated track “The Promise”, Chris Cornell pledges his efforts to protect refugee children in war-torn countries.
Karabakh is a real democracy, says French mayor Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) is a real democracy, said Monique Slissa, the mayor of Les Pennes-Mirabeau.
U.S. State Dept: Armenia among world's safest countries for travel The United States State Department has named Armenia among the world's safest countries for travel and leisure.