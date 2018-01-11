'The Promise' PSA featuring Chris Cornell out now
January 11, 2018 - 11:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In a new video for Chris Cornell’s Grammy-nominated track, “The Promise”, the late Soundgarden frontman pledges his efforts to protect refugee children in war-torn countries.
Variety premiered the video on Wednesday, January 10.
The video features a number of short clips from stars, including Elton John, Tom Hanks, Barbra Streisand, George Clooney, and Hugh Jackman, promising to come together for the charitable cause.
The campaign is tied to Cornell’s song, written for Terry George’s 2016 historical drama of the same name, which centers on the Armenian Genocide. Cornell’s proceeds from the song were donated to refugee aid organizations.
“The Promise” actors Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac also make appearances in the clip, along with Cornell’s children, Toni and Christopher. “From basic human rights to women’s rights, my dad believed that if we each vow to keep one promise, we could work to make the world a better place,” Toni says.
Cornell opens the video vowing to fight for “the world’s most vulnerable children.”
“The idea of supporting whatever you’re passionate about, and to me, that’s what The Promise campaign is, and that’s what I like to speak about,” Cornell says before the clip concludes.
Cornell was given a posthumous award at a Human Rights Watch organization dinner in November for his involvement with the cause. Cornell worked with the late composer Paul Buckmaster on the track.
Top stories
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
The Turkish state played a role in the murder of journalist of Armenian descent, Agos weekly editor-in-chief Hrant Dink, according to Ozdemir.
The Syrian-Armenian community has decorated a Chrismast tree at the a square in Aleppo, 1 year after the city was liberated from militants.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
One-of-a-kind entertainment complex to be constructed in Armenia A major entertainment and leisure complex will be constructed in Yerevan as the government approved a $22 million investment project.
Scientists studying extraterrestrial radio signals coming from space The fast radio bursts come from a dense stellar core near an extraordinarily powerful magnetic field like one near a massive black hole.
Switzerland bans boiling lobsters while they are still alive Bern said “the practice of plunging live lobsters into boiling water, which is common in restaurants, is no longer permitted”.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Liverpool ‘would be a perfect fit’ for each other Henrikh Mkhitaryan would be a perfect fit for Liverpool and Liverpool would be a perfect fit for the Armenia international, Graham Ruthven says.