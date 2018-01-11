One-of-a-kind entertainment complex to be constructed in Armenia
January 11, 2018 - 13:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A major entertainment and leisure complex will be constructed in Yerevan as the Armenian government approved a $22 million investment project submitted by Park Group LLC on Thursday, January 11.
The plot of land near the center of the capital city was leased to the company for 99 years.
Under the program, a unique center for children and the youth, family recreation, leisure and entertainment will be created to offer trendy attractions and rides of European producers, fountains with gorgeous laser effects and food service units.
The complex will attract both Armenian residents and tourists traveling in the country and is set to host as many as 300,000 visitors in the first year of opening.
The fountain, by the way, will cost $2 million and will compete with the likes of those in Milan, the UAE, Kuwait and Singapore.
In addition, a 35-meter ferris wheel will enable those experiencing the ride to enjoy the panoramic view of Yerevan, while a roller coaster with a speed of 70km per hour and a 60-meter drop tower will provide dazzling feelings to those who love extreme activities.
The entire project will in all probability be completed in 60 months.
