// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia sees no atmosphere of trust between Karabakh conflict sides

Armenia sees no atmosphere of trust between Karabakh conflict sides
January 11, 2018 - 17:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - There is no atmosphere of trust between the sides to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters on Thursday, January 11, commenting on the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign policy chiefs in mid-January.

“It’s hard to speak about progress as there is no atmosphere of trust between the sides,” Kocharyan said.

“We witnessed a variety of statements which were in line with Armenia’s foreign policy priorities aimed at implementing trust-building mechanisms.”

According to the deputy foreign minister, adherence to the ceasefire is of major importance, with the meetings aimed at tackling this kind if issues.

Also, Kocharyan failed to provide precise dates for the meeting of the two foreign ministers.

Related links:
Aysor.am. ՀՀ և Ադրբեջանի ԱԳ նախարարների հանդիպումները նպաստում են շփման գծում լարվածության նվազմանը. Քոչարյա
 Top stories
Late Egyptian-Armenian cartoonist's works to go on display in CairoLate Egyptian-Armenian cartoonist's works to go on display in Cairo
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
Karabakh video teases Armenian hospitality, stunning views and moreKarabakh video teases Armenian hospitality, stunning views and more
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
Turkish state 'played a role' in murder of Armenian editor: German MPTurkish state 'played a role' in murder of Armenian editor: German MP
The Turkish state played a role in the murder of journalist of Armenian descent, Agos weekly editor-in-chief Hrant Dink, according to Ozdemir.
Armenian community puts up Christmas tree in AleppoArmenian community puts up Christmas tree in Aleppo
The Syrian-Armenian community has decorated a Chrismast tree at the a square in Aleppo, 1 year after the city was liberated from militants.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
Armenia’s digital diplomacy named the best in the region: DDR17
Armenian dance Kochari inscribed on UNESCO Intangible Heritage list
Armenian church in Turkey reopens after renovation
Chris Cornell consulted Serj Tankian for "The Promise" track: Rolling Stone
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Armenian saloon named world’s best ethnic restaurant: Velikiy Mir The magazine says the bright colors of sunny Armenia inside the gourmet restaurant attract your attention from afar.
Syrian army foils militant attempt to smuggle weapons to Damascus The Syrian Arab Army foiled a new attempt by the Islamist militants to smuggle weapons into the southern suburbs of Damascus.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan offered as a makeweight for Alexis Sánchez Arsenal have also been offered the opportunity to sign Mkhitaryan, although a stumbling block to that deal could be the Armenian’s wages.
Armenia, Tajikistan abolish visas The visitors to Armenia and Tajikistan can stay on the territory of these countries for no more than 90 days in the period of six months.