Armenia sees no atmosphere of trust between Karabakh conflict sides
January 11, 2018 - 17:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - There is no atmosphere of trust between the sides to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters on Thursday, January 11, commenting on the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign policy chiefs in mid-January.
“It’s hard to speak about progress as there is no atmosphere of trust between the sides,” Kocharyan said.
“We witnessed a variety of statements which were in line with Armenia’s foreign policy priorities aimed at implementing trust-building mechanisms.”
According to the deputy foreign minister, adherence to the ceasefire is of major importance, with the meetings aimed at tackling this kind if issues.
Also, Kocharyan failed to provide precise dates for the meeting of the two foreign ministers.
Top stories
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
The Turkish state played a role in the murder of journalist of Armenian descent, Agos weekly editor-in-chief Hrant Dink, according to Ozdemir.
The Syrian-Armenian community has decorated a Chrismast tree at the a square in Aleppo, 1 year after the city was liberated from militants.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Armenian saloon named world’s best ethnic restaurant: Velikiy Mir The magazine says the bright colors of sunny Armenia inside the gourmet restaurant attract your attention from afar.
Syrian army foils militant attempt to smuggle weapons to Damascus The Syrian Arab Army foiled a new attempt by the Islamist militants to smuggle weapons into the southern suburbs of Damascus.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan offered as a makeweight for Alexis Sánchez Arsenal have also been offered the opportunity to sign Mkhitaryan, although a stumbling block to that deal could be the Armenian’s wages.
Armenia, Tajikistan abolish visas The visitors to Armenia and Tajikistan can stay on the territory of these countries for no more than 90 days in the period of six months.