// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia, Tajikistan abolish visas

Armenia, Tajikistan abolish visas
January 11, 2018 - 16:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Tajikistan abolished the visa regime on Thursday, December 11 after the standing committee on foreign relations of the Armenian National Assembly ratified the corresponding agreement.

“This is quite a standard agreement enabling the citizens of Armenia and Tajikistan to make mutual visits without visas," said deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan.

The visitors to Armenia and Tajikistan can stay on the territory of these countries for no more than 90 days in the period of six months.

Earlier media reports revealed that the Tajik government has ordered the relevant agencies to take necessary steps to launch direct flights to Armenia.

Related links:
Aysor.am: Армения и Таджикистан отменили визовый режим
 Top stories
More details about French president's Armenia visit surfaceMore details about French president's Armenia visit surface
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte‏ confirmed.
Eastern Partnership declaration adopted in BrusselsEastern Partnership declaration adopted in Brussels
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia 'closely following' developments surrounding CataloniaArmenia 'closely following' developments surrounding Catalonia
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
RPA lawmaker on Armenia-EU relations, proposal to leave EUURPA lawmaker on Armenia-EU relations, proposal to leave EUU
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Partner news
 Articles
EU Delegation head VS Armenian authorities

Controversy in quotations

 Most popular in the section
Armenia must determine extent of cooperation with West: U.S., UK
Yerevan: No clarity over Armenian-Azeri presidents meeting
President says Armenia, Azerbaijan agreed to reduce tension
New French envoy vows maximum efforts for better ties with Armenia
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Foreign Policy & Diaspora
 Latest news
Armenian saloon named world’s best ethnic restaurant: Velikiy Mir The magazine says the bright colors of sunny Armenia inside the gourmet restaurant attract your attention from afar.
Armenia parliament committee condemns Yezidi genocide According to committee chief Armen Ashotyan, such issues are important from humanitarian, legal and political aspects.
Syrian army foils militant attempt to smuggle weapons to Damascus The Syrian Arab Army foiled a new attempt by the Islamist militants to smuggle weapons into the southern suburbs of Damascus.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan offered as a makeweight for Alexis Sánchez Arsenal have also been offered the opportunity to sign Mkhitaryan, although a stumbling block to that deal could be the Armenian’s wages.