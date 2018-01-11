Armenia, Tajikistan abolish visas
January 11, 2018 - 16:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Tajikistan abolished the visa regime on Thursday, December 11 after the standing committee on foreign relations of the Armenian National Assembly ratified the corresponding agreement.
“This is quite a standard agreement enabling the citizens of Armenia and Tajikistan to make mutual visits without visas," said deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan.
The visitors to Armenia and Tajikistan can stay on the territory of these countries for no more than 90 days in the period of six months.
Earlier media reports revealed that the Tajik government has ordered the relevant agencies to take necessary steps to launch direct flights to Armenia.
