Armenian saloon named world’s best ethnic restaurant: Velikiy Mir
January 11, 2018 - 19:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A newly-opened restaurant in the center of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan, Chinari, has been named the best ethnic restaurant in the world, according to Velikiy Mir, a Russian-language magazine.
Unveiling a selection of the top 10 ethnic restaurants from around the world, the magazine says the bright colors of sunny Armenia inside the gourmet restaurant attract your attention from afar.
According to the article, the restaurant in Yerevan serves incredibly delicious dishes and offers a small counter where you can buy various delicacies of the country, just like the slogan of the restaurant says: "From heart to heart!".
Also included in the list are restaurants in Georgia, Italy, Hungary, Japan and more.
