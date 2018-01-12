Times Square Armenian Genocide Commemoration slated for April 22
January 12, 2018 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Genocide Commemoration organized annually in Times Square will be held on April 22.
Thousands gather in New York City each year to commemorate the anniversary the Armenian Genocide in April.
In recognition of Genocide Awareness Month in April, Holocaust Remembrance Day is usually being commemorated too, along with other genocides committed in contemporary history.
The Genocide is remembered in various corners of the world, where Diaspora Armenians and locals alike join to remember those martyred in the massacres.
