Armenia’s RPA set to choose new presidential candidate in February
January 12, 2018 - 12:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia will discuss the issue of nominating a presidential candidate in February, RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Thursday, January 11.
At the party’s meeting on Thursday, various questions, plans, as well as political and foreign policy priorities were discussed, he said.
“The issue of presidential candidate’s nomination will be discussed in January,” he said, adding that they party members will launch preliminary discussions as soon as next week.
RPA is also set to nominate a candidate for the prime minister’s post too when Serzh Sargsyan’s term as president ends in April and the country makes a full transition to the parliamentary system of government.
