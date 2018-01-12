Syrian-Armenian artist joins LA Master Chorale for a unique project
January 12, 2018 - 11:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new production of Handel’s “Israel in Egypt” by the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Syrian-Armenian artist Kevork Mourad will present the oratorio’s story of human diaspora through a contemporary lens on February 11.
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director, and feature 80 singers and 7 soloists. In addition to creating animated projections for Walt Disney Concert Hall for the performance, Mourad will be on stage, creating his paintings in real-time to be projected as he draws them.
When creating his paintings on stage, Mourad uses a small bottle of ink that he squeezes onto the page and smears with a lightning-fast technique, the results having a calligraphic quality, allowing Mourad to create a massive amount of art in a brief period of time.
It is a technique Mourad honed with "Home Within", an acclaimed audio-visual work he co-created with Syrian clarinetist Kinan Azmeh.
Home Within is the pair’s “impressionistic reflection on the Syrian revolution and its aftermath” that has been performed in North America and Europe including the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto.
Top stories
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
The Turkish state played a role in the murder of journalist of Armenian descent, Agos weekly editor-in-chief Hrant Dink, according to Ozdemir.
The Syrian-Armenian community has decorated a Chrismast tree at the a square in Aleppo, 1 year after the city was liberated from militants.
Partner news
Latest news
UN official hails Iran's cooperation in Syria as "valuable" Lowcock described his meeting with Syrian officials as positive and said that Iran has been playing a valuable role with regard to Syria.
New research could lead to early Alzheimer’s detection “Everyone has a decline with aging, but we didn’t have – before this – we didn’t have a tool to measure this,” Patrick Bernier said.
Armenia football chief knows “a little more” about Mkhitaryan’s situation Hayrapetyan said he knows “a little more” about the relationship between Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.
Al-Qaeda-linked forces reinforce southwest Aleppo front The armed groups recently announced their withdrawal from the Al-Hass mountainous region in Aleppo’s southeastern countryside.