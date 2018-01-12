OSCE envoy details Armenia’s position on Karabakh settlement
January 12, 2018 - 15:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The permanent representative of Armenia in the OSCE, Arman Kirakosyan, at a session of the organization’s permanent council detailed Yerevan’s stance on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
His comments came after Italian foreign minister Angelino Alfano - who currently presides over the OSCE - expressed support for the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group in the peace process.
Ambassador Kirakosyan said Armenia too backs the Minsk Group co-chairs in their efforts to solve the issue based on three principles: non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity and the right of peoples to self-determination.
The need to reduce the tension along the contact line was specifically stressed, as was the necessity to withdraw snipers from the conflict zone.
Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign minister are expected to meet in mid-January, but no exact date is available for now.
Top stories
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
The Turkish state played a role in the murder of journalist of Armenian descent, Agos weekly editor-in-chief Hrant Dink, according to Ozdemir.
The Syrian-Armenian community has decorated a Chrismast tree at the a square in Aleppo, 1 year after the city was liberated from militants.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Armenian wrestlers brace for new season, World and European events Greco-Roman wrestlers will start 2018 with the Championship of Armenia on January 27-28, chief coach Levon Julfalakyan said.
Festival of Indian Films coming to Armenia on January 19-21 Three Indian films, in particular, will be screened on January 19-21 January at Moscow Cinema in downtown Yerevan.
Syrian army takes control of 7 more towns in Aleppo Military-linked sources have identified the newly captured towns and villages as Jubb Intash Fawqani, Jubb Intash Tahtani, As-Suhur.
Parliament must elect new Armenia president by March 9: president “It’s desirable for the president to receive broad parliamentary support,” Serzh Sargsyan said on Friday, January 12.