OSCE envoy details Armenia’s position on Karabakh settlement

PanARMENIAN.Net - The permanent representative of Armenia in the OSCE, Arman Kirakosyan, at a session of the organization’s permanent council detailed Yerevan’s stance on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

His comments came after Italian foreign minister Angelino Alfano - who currently presides over the OSCE - expressed support for the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group in the peace process.

Ambassador Kirakosyan said Armenia too backs the Minsk Group co-chairs in their efforts to solve the issue based on three principles: non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity and the right of peoples to self-determination.

The need to reduce the tension along the contact line was specifically stressed, as was the necessity to withdraw snipers from the conflict zone.

Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign minister are expected to meet in mid-January, but no exact date is available for now.