Delays in flights to and from Armenia due to bad weather

PanARMENIAN.Net - Zvartnots International Airport is experiencing delays of flights coming to and from the Armenian capital city of Yerevan on Friday, January 12.

According to the airport’s online timetable, flights from Kiev, Moscow, Voronezh, Dubai and Tehran, as well as those from Yerevan to Moscow and Dubai have been pushed back.

The last plane took off from the Armenian capital at 3:51am, while the last arrival was at 4:27am.