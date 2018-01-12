Delays in flights to and from Armenia due to bad weather
January 12, 2018 - 16:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Zvartnots International Airport is experiencing delays of flights coming to and from the Armenian capital city of Yerevan on Friday, January 12.
According to the airport’s online timetable, flights from Kiev, Moscow, Voronezh, Dubai and Tehran, as well as those from Yerevan to Moscow and Dubai have been pushed back.
The last plane took off from the Armenian capital at 3:51am, while the last arrival was at 4:27am.
Top stories
Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenia was among the 10 most popular travel searches among the residents of the United Arab Emirates, Google revealed.
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian wrestlers brace for new season, World and European events Greco-Roman wrestlers will start 2018 with the Championship of Armenia on January 27-28, chief coach Levon Julfalakyan said.
Festival of Indian Films coming to Armenia on January 19-21 Three Indian films, in particular, will be screened on January 19-21 January at Moscow Cinema in downtown Yerevan.
Syrian army takes control of 7 more towns in Aleppo Military-linked sources have identified the newly captured towns and villages as Jubb Intash Fawqani, Jubb Intash Tahtani, As-Suhur.
Parliament must elect new Armenia president by March 9: president “It’s desirable for the president to receive broad parliamentary support,” Serzh Sargsyan said on Friday, January 12.