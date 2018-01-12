Festival of Indian Films coming to Armenia on January 19-21
January 12, 2018 - 18:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As part of events celebrating the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Armenia, the Embassy of India in Yerevan is organizing the Festival of Indian Films.
Three films, in particular, will be screened on January 19-21 January at Moscow Cinema in downtown Yerevan.
Fantasy/ action blockbuster "Bahubali 2: The Conclusion" will open the festival on January 19, while "Hindi Medium" and "Mom" will debut in Armenia on January 20 and 21, respectively.
