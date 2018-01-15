Ontario driver's license written test now available in Armenian
January 15, 2018 - 11:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ontario is making its written knowledge test for a G1 licence available in Armenian starting this spring, to support newcomers in learning the rules of the road and improve road safety, Ontario News reveals.
Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca was joined by MPP for Don Valley East Michael Coteau at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in North York today to make the announcement.
Adding Armenian will support newcomers to Ontario in completing their tests, learning the rules of the road and gaining the experience required to drive safely in the province.
The G1 knowledge test is currently offered at DriveTest Centres in 20 other languages - including Ontario's official languages of English and French. As part of Ontario's continued commitment to road safety, all new drivers must take a knowledge test as the first step the province's graduated licensing system. Beginner driver education programs can also help teach the skills and attitudes needed to be a safe and responsible driver.
Making the G1 knowledge test available in more languages is part of Ontario's plan to create fairness and opportunity during this period of rapid economic change. The plan includes a higher minimum wage and better working conditions, free tuition for hundreds of thousands of students, easier access to affordable child care, and free prescription drugs for everyone under 25 through the biggest expansion of medicare in a generation.
Top stories
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
Partner news
Latest news
Unique free economic zone to yield advanced tech solutions in Armenia A free economic zone will be created in Armenia to host an advanced technological center - the Armenian Silicon Valley.
Armenia hopes to send male, female skiers to 2018 Olympics Also, the secretary general said that Armenian Alpine skiers are now training in Iran to collect points for the Olympic Games.
Paul Merson: Henrikh Mkhitaryan one of the best players in Premier League Merson says the Armenian would be a star at Arsenal, something they would not have if Sanchez and Mesut Ozil left the club.
Fast food makes the body's defences more aggressive, study shows Scientists discovered that junk food causes the immune system to go haywire, as if they were being attacked by a serious disease.