Ontario driver's license written test now available in Armenian

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ontario is making its written knowledge test for a G1 licence available in Armenian starting this spring, to support newcomers in learning the rules of the road and improve road safety, Ontario News reveals.

Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca was joined by MPP for Don Valley East Michael Coteau at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in North York today to make the announcement.

Adding Armenian will support newcomers to Ontario in completing their tests, learning the rules of the road and gaining the experience required to drive safely in the province.

The G1 knowledge test is currently offered at DriveTest Centres in 20 other languages - including Ontario's official languages of English and French. As part of Ontario's continued commitment to road safety, all new drivers must take a knowledge test as the first step the province's graduated licensing system. Beginner driver education programs can also help teach the skills and attitudes needed to be a safe and responsible driver.

Making the G1 knowledge test available in more languages is part of Ontario's plan to create fairness and opportunity during this period of rapid economic change. The plan includes a higher minimum wage and better working conditions, free tuition for hundreds of thousands of students, easier access to affordable child care, and free prescription drugs for everyone under 25 through the biggest expansion of medicare in a generation.