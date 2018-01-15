Next OSCE monitoring in Artsakh slated for January 16
January 15, 2018 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Tuesday, January 16 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, on the Akna-Hindarkh road section.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).
Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
