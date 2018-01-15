Armenia presidential election will ‘most probably’ be held on March 2
January 15, 2018 - 12:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Presidential election will most probably be held on March 2, with discussions on possible candidates set to launch this week, lawmaker from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters on Monday, January 15, Aysor.am reports.
“The candidate must be a reputable person, who will be influential in the Diaspora, someone depoliticized,” Baghdasaryan said.
In response to a question whether the candidate might be from the Diaspora, the lawmaker said only that the future presidential hopeful must be acceptable to the outside world.
Baghdasaryan said he might have several options in mind but failed to divulge more details anyway.
President Serzh Sargsyan said earlier that the National Assembly must elect the fourth president of Armenia by March 9, 2018, and the new prime minister after April 9.
