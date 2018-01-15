Schoolkid with Armenian surname among the injured in Russian school
January 15, 2018 - 13:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At least nine people were wounded, including a fourth grader with an Armenian family name, when two masked knifemen stormed a Russian school on Monday, January 15.
10-year-old Menula Abroyan, in particular, was injured in the attack, local media reports reveal.
The attack on a school in Perm, western Russia, was reportedly carried out by two teenagers who were “big fans” of the infamous Columbine school massacre in the US.
The pair are reported to have been detained after trying to take their own lives following the mass stabbing.
Pictures from the school depict blood spattered in the corridors amid claims the victims were stabbed in their necks or heads.
