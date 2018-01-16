Parliament OKs visa-free regime between Armenia and Tajikistan
January 16, 2018 - 12:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Assembly on Tuesday January 16 ratified a draft law on abolishing visa requirements between Armenia and Tajikistan.
The document was unanimously approved by 92 lawmakers.
Those visiting to Armenia and Tajikistan can stay on the territory of these countries for no more than 90 days in the period of six months.
These rules apply if neither of the states provides easier or better conditions.
