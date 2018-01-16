OSCE conducts monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Tuesday, January 16 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, on the Akna-Hindarkh road section.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

From the opposite side of the contact line, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense.