Armenian schoolchildren recreate Trump using new AR platform

PanARMENIAN.Net - The students of Armath engineering club-laboratory of Talin high school in Armenia have developed an augmented reality app.

The app enables people with no special tech savviness to create their own AR elements, figures and scenarios using their imagination.

To demonstrate the application, the children have modeled the AR version of U.S. president Donald Trump, standing on a computer desk.

Augmented reality is a technology that works on computer vision based recognition algorithms to augment sound, video, graphics and other sensor based inputs on real world objects using the camera of your device.