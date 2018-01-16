Armenia’s economy grew 6.4% in 2017 - double the initial forecast

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s economy expanded by 6.4% in 2017, the Central Bank revealed on Tuesday, January 16.

The growth is double the progress forecasted by the government in the 2017 budget.

The Armenian economy grew just 0.2% in 2016. The government first expected to register a 3.2% growth in 2017 but revised its forecast later in the year.

According to the World Bank, the country was set to post a 3.7% expansion in 2017, a further 3.8% in 2018 and a 4% growth in both 2019 and 2020.