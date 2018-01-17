Erdogan furious over Kemalist party leader’s Armenian Genocide remarks
January 17, 2018 - 10:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has commented on the acknowledgement of the Armenian Genocide by Canan Kaftancıoğlu, recently elected as the provincial chair of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, five years ago, Ermenihaber.am reports citing Turkey’s Dünya news website.
Kaftancıoğlu tweets dating back to 2012, especially those referring to the Armenian Genocide, are now in the center of public discussions.
“Who is in charge of Gazi Mustafa Kemal’s party?” Erdogan said recently.
“By employing the phrase Armenian Genocide, she (Kaftancıoğlu - Ed.) humiliates our nation and history."
In a tweet dated April 24, 2012, Kaftancıoğlu wrote: “Today is the Armenian Genocide remembrance day. We are paying tribute to the memory of our murdered Armenian compatriots at Taksim [square].”
