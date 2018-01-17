Thousands flock to Turkey to admire frescoes in Armenian church
January 17, 2018 - 13:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Thousands of local and foreign tourists flock to the Armenian Surb Astvatsatsin church in Turkey’s Karaman province to admire the frescoed ceiling of the old church, Anadolu Agency reports, according to Ermenihaber.am.
The building in the old Tapucak district of Karaman is a Byzantine-era basilica, dating from around the 17th-18th centuries.
Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Abdullah Kilic said in a recent interview that the frescoes were uncovered during renovation activities in 2007, having been hidden under plaster for a long time.
“Thousands of people come to see the frescoes each year. Only this church in the entire province boasts such paintings which adds to the role it plays,” Kilic said.
According to the official, the church served as a prison for some time before 2007 and is now home to various cultural events.
Top stories
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
Partner news
Latest news
New Nigerian envoy, deputy Armenian FM vow to boost ties Ambassador of Nigeria to Armenia Hamzat Ibrahim met deputy foreign minister Armen Papikyan ahead of the start of his mission in the country.
Syrian army breaks through, captures militant-held town in Aleppo The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was able to break through Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in southern Aleppo.
Sargsyan may stay in power by becoming Armenia's premier: paper The current president of Armenia may retain his power by becoming the prime minister of the country, Nezavisimaya Gazeta says.
Iran to add the Armenian Vank Cathedral to UNESCO Heritage List Mohammad Hossein Talebian said three Armenian churches have already been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.