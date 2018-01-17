Thousands flock to Turkey to admire frescoes in Armenian church

PanARMENIAN.Net - Thousands of local and foreign tourists flock to the Armenian Surb Astvatsatsin church in Turkey’s Karaman province to admire the frescoed ceiling of the old church, Anadolu Agency reports, according to Ermenihaber.am.

The building in the old Tapucak district of Karaman is a Byzantine-era basilica, dating from around the 17th-18th centuries.

Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Abdullah Kilic said in a recent interview that the frescoes were uncovered during renovation activities in 2007, having been hidden under plaster for a long time.

“Thousands of people come to see the frescoes each year. Only this church in the entire province boasts such paintings which adds to the role it plays,” Kilic said.

According to the official, the church served as a prison for some time before 2007 and is now home to various cultural events.