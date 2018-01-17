Armenian Catholicos of Cilicia declares 2018 ‘Year of Independence’

PanARMENIAN.Net - His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has declared 2018 “The Year of Independence” to mark the centennial anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia, The Armenian Weekly reports.

Aram I’s Pontifical Encyclical was read on Sunday, Jan. 14, during the Holy Liturgy at St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Antelias, as well as in all Armenian Church dioceses and parish churches under the jurisdiction of the Armenian Catholicosate of Cilicia.

In the Pontifical Encyclical, His Holiness provides a brief account on the events that led to the creation of independence and highlights the fact that the Armenian Church had a significant role in the creation of Armenia’s independence.

“Centuries of history testify that regimes are temporary—nations with their faith, fatherland, and culture are eternal” reads a part of the Encyclical. “The strengthening of Armenia and Artsakh is the foundation of our national unity and vision and our guarantee of our nation’s bright future.”

At the end of the Pontifical Encyclical, His Holiness Aram I urges the Armenian people to dedicate their efforts toward building a stronger Armenia with a strong Artsakh and Diaspora.