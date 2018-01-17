Armenian Catholicos of Cilicia declares 2018 ‘Year of Independence’
January 17, 2018 - 17:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has declared 2018 “The Year of Independence” to mark the centennial anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia, The Armenian Weekly reports.
Aram I’s Pontifical Encyclical was read on Sunday, Jan. 14, during the Holy Liturgy at St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Antelias, as well as in all Armenian Church dioceses and parish churches under the jurisdiction of the Armenian Catholicosate of Cilicia.
In the Pontifical Encyclical, His Holiness provides a brief account on the events that led to the creation of independence and highlights the fact that the Armenian Church had a significant role in the creation of Armenia’s independence.
“Centuries of history testify that regimes are temporary—nations with their faith, fatherland, and culture are eternal” reads a part of the Encyclical. “The strengthening of Armenia and Artsakh is the foundation of our national unity and vision and our guarantee of our nation’s bright future.”
At the end of the Pontifical Encyclical, His Holiness Aram I urges the Armenian people to dedicate their efforts toward building a stronger Armenia with a strong Artsakh and Diaspora.
Top stories
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
Partner news
Latest news
China vows to continue supporting Iran nuclear deal Chinese Ambassador to the UN Wu Haitao described his country’s stance on the Iran nuclear deal with six world powers as transparent.
New Nigerian envoy, deputy Armenian FM vow to boost ties Ambassador of Nigeria to Armenia Hamzat Ibrahim met deputy foreign minister Armen Papikyan ahead of the start of his mission in the country.
Syrian army breaks through, captures militant-held town in Aleppo The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was able to break through Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in southern Aleppo.
Sargsyan may stay in power by becoming Armenia's premier: paper The current president of Armenia may retain his power by becoming the prime minister of the country, Nezavisimaya Gazeta says.