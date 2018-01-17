ANCA supporters send more than 15,000 targeted emails to Capitol Hill
January 17, 2018 - 17:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pro-Armenian activists from Alaska and Arizona to Maine and Montana responded to an Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) action alert last week by sending over 15,000 messages to federal officials on Capitol Hill in support of the Armenian American policy priorities, ANCA says.
Emails sent from every U.S. state and nearly each of America's 435 House districts outlined the full array of ANCA "asks" regarding a secure Artsakh, a strong Armenia, a just resolution of the Armenian Genocide, and support for Syrian Armenians.
This nationwide campaign was powered by the ANCA Rapid Responder system - an innovative opt-in advocacy program that allows activists to automatically send legislative messages in response to ANCA action alerts.
"It's great to see so many folks signing up as ANCA Rapid Responders - across all ages, backgrounds, and geographic regions," said ANCA's IT Director Nerses Semerjian. "The popularity of this new opt-in program among all our key demographics represents a major driver of our on-line advocacy, ensuring that the messages of America's pro-Armenian community are delivered with speed and impact across Capitol Hill."
