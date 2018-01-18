Project for Yerevan’s new public transport network unveiled
January 18, 2018 - 14:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The project for building a new public transport network for the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was unveiled at a City Hall meeting on Thursday, January 18.
A consulting company, WYG has authored the draft project which will be finalized after further discussions, proposals and observations.
Under the new project, 42 routes will be left out of the current 115, the number of vehicles will be slashed by 1100 to just 939.
The proposed network is designed to create an integrated system of buses, trolleybuses and subway and excludes minibuses.
Top stories
Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenia was among the 10 most popular travel searches among the residents of the United Arab Emirates, Google revealed.
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia energy minister resigns Ministry spokesman Vasak Tarposhyan confirmed that Manukyan has indeed submitted a resignation letter, but failed to provide more details.
Armenia's FIFA standing unchanged at 90th spot for fourth straight month Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Portugal, while Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, France and Chile round out the top 10.
Scientists edge closer to creating male contraceptive pills After conducting a study on rats, a report published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry shows the contraceptive benefits of ouabain.
Wenger says he likes Mkhitaryan, wages 'won't be a problem' When asked if Mkhitaryan would be coming to Arsenal in a swap with Sanchez, Wenger said: “Yes that is my understanding. I like the player.”