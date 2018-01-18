Project for Yerevan’s new public transport network unveiled

PanARMENIAN.Net - The project for building a new public transport network for the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was unveiled at a City Hall meeting on Thursday, January 18.

A consulting company, WYG has authored the draft project which will be finalized after further discussions, proposals and observations.

Under the new project, 42 routes will be left out of the current 115, the number of vehicles will be slashed by 1100 to just 939.

The proposed network is designed to create an integrated system of buses, trolleybuses and subway and excludes minibuses.