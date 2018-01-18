Armenia signs CoE's Convention on combating violence against women
January 18, 2018 - 15:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In the presence of the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni, Ambassador Paruyr Hovhannisyan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe, on Thursday, January 18 signed the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (the Istanbul Convention).
Armenia becomes the 45th member State of the Council of Europe to have signed the Convention. Out of the 47 member States of the Council of Europe, only Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation have not signed the Convention.
To assist legal professionals in Armenia in applying the national legislation in the area in line with the European standards, the Council of Europe has launched in the end of December 2017 in Armenia the first training course for legal professionals on violence against women.
The course was launched one day after the Armenian National Assembly adopted the first law aimed at combatting domestic violence.
The Convention protects women against all forms of violence against them.
It obliges states to prevent, prosecute and eliminate violence against women and domestic violence.
The Convention also establishes a specific monitoring mechanism ("GREVIO") in order to ensure effective implementation of its provisions by the states parties.
