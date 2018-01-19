Russia to send 200 pigeons back to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - A batch of 200 pigeons will be returned to Armenia from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, the press service of the Rosselkhoznadzor Administration for Moscow and Tula Regions reports.

Pigeons entered the warehouse of Domodedovo-Cargo on January 15. In the course of documentary control, however, experts established that the sender is not among the organizations that produce, process and store controlled goods, transferred from one member state of the Customs Union to another.

In addition, there was no identification of animals and the inventory of the veterinary certificate, while the certificate itself did not contain information about the conditions of the farm, the period of the animals' stay in the territory of the Customs Union, the name veterinary laboratory that conducted the research, and diagnostic tests for disease.

As a result, specialists decided to return the birds to the sender.