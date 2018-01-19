Armenian envoy talks bilateral ties, EU deal with Romanian president

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian ambassador to Romania Sergey Minasyan met president Klaus Iohannis on Thursday, January 18 to discuss bilateral ties, the EU-Armenia deal, as well as the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The ambassador said the two countries successfully cooperate in political, cultural and educational fields, with both of them agreeing to expand bilateral cooperation.

Minasyan dwelled upon the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement that Armenia and the European Union signed on November 24, 2017 and said that the deal creates a favorable political atmosphere for multilateral cooperation.

Also, the envoy briefed the Romanian president about the current situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, stressing Romania's balanced position in the issue. The Armenian side hopes to further witness such a stance, Minasyan said.