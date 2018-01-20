Number of marriages and divorces grew in Karabakh in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - 961 marriages were registered in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in 2017 against the 934 registered the previous year.

According to the Artsakh ministry of justice, the average age of getting married is 28 for men and 23 for women.

Furthermore, 227 divorces were registered in Artsakh in 2017 against the 168 applications submitted in 2016. The average age of those choosing to separate is 33, with women filing for divorce more often.

153 of the divorced couples have an underage child, Artsakhpress reports.