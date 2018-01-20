New AI computer system can predict deaths with 90% accuracy
January 20, 2018 - 15:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Researchers at Stanford University have developed a computer system that uses Artificial Intelligence to predict the death of hospital patients with an astonishing 90 percent accuracy rate, Express reports.
The scientists hope the system could enable better end-of-life care for hospital patients with a terminal disease.
The computer program uses AI to achieve its high-level of accuracy and after an analysis of electronic health records.
The AI program looked at 160,000 adult and child patient files from Stanford and Lucile Packard Children's hospital.
To improve the systems accuracy it looked at patient information like diagnosis, what procedures were performed, patient scans and what medicines had been taken.
Anand Avati, a member of the AI Lab at Stanford University, said: “The scale of data available allowed us to build an all-cause mortality prediction model, instead of being disease or demographic specific.”
When the algorithm was asked to predict which of 40,000 patients would die in next three to twelve months, it was correct in predicting when the people would die in 90 per cent of the cases.
The Stanford researchers published their findings in a paper titled “Improving Palliative Care with Deep Learning”.
