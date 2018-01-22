Azerbaijan employs combat drone against Karabakh soldiers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan employed a combat drone against the Armenian soldiers of the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army units on Saturday, January 20, releasing a hand grenade in an ordinary mug.

"Ironically, Azerbaijan which brags about its $4 billion military budget is using a home-made 'military equipment' in the 21st century, which were used by the Afghan mujahideens back in the 20th century and were later taken up by the Islamic State fighters," the Artsakh (Karabakh) Defense Army said in a statement.

Karabakh armed forces have sustained no injuries or losses as a result of Azerbaijan's actions.

Some 150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani troops were registered on the contact line with Artsakh on January 14-20.