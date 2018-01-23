// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Erdogan denies Armenian Genocide again

Erdogan denies Armenian Genocide again
January 23, 2018 - 13:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again gone to great lengths to deny the Armenian Genocide and advance the Turkish narrative of that period when speaking at a ruling AK Party congress in Bursa.

“The first genocide of the 20th century was perpetrated against the Turks,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by Turkish media.

“For years, ee had been proposing to open the archives to those raising the Armenian claims but no one accepted what we were offering.”

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

Related links:
Ermenihaber.am. Էրդողանը սպառնացել է քրդամետ կուսակցությանը․ «Ով մեր դեմ դուրս գա, կճզմենք, կանցնենք»
 Top stories
Top Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian GenocideTop Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian Genocide
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
Street in New York City to be symbolically co-named Armenia WayStreet in New York City to be symbolically co-named Armenia Way
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
Syrian-Armenian artist joins LA Master Chorale for a unique projectSyrian-Armenian artist joins LA Master Chorale for a unique project
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Late Egyptian-Armenian cartoonist's works to go on display in CairoLate Egyptian-Armenian cartoonist's works to go on display in Cairo
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
Armenia’s digital diplomacy named the best in the region: DDR17
U.S. State Dept: Armenia among world's safest countries for travel
Armenian church in Turkey reopens after renovation
Chris Cornell consulted Serj Tankian for "The Promise" track: Rolling Stone
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Iran says won't engage in negotiations on defense capabilities Nobakht said that citing something from someone's speech in a meeting does not mean that Iran is ready to accept such negotiations.
Bitcoin experts coming to Armenia for cryptocurrency discussions American bitcoin expert Nick Spanos will visit Armenia on a trip to discuss the prospects for cryptocurrency innovation in Armenia.
Turkish army launches direct assault on Afrin city According to official Turkish sources, forces of the Turkish Army started the offensive thrust to seize the Kurdish-held city of Afrin.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan wage, contract details revealed: media Henrikh Mkhitaryan has reportedly signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Arsenal, where he will earn just over £200,000-a-week