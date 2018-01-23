Turkish-Armenian lawmaker nommed for Nobel Peace Prize
January 23, 2018 - 14:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Head of the international women's association of Hemshin Armenians Saida Ohanyan has announced that she has nominated Turkish-Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan for a Nobel Peace Prize.
According to the organization, Paylan “dedicated his entire life to defending the rights of Armenian and other indigenous peoples of the region."
“Today he is one of only few to have taken up the burden of following humanistic values, protecting national and religious minorities,” Ohanyan said.
“The seeds of peace, tolerance and mutual understanding between people of different nationalities and faiths sown by him give positive results in Turkish society.”
Paylan withstands the pressure and threats against the lawmaker from pro-government nationalists and adherents of the despotic regime, which often demand the cessation of his political and humanistic activities, Oganyan added.
