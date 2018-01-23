France to follow Armenia’s lead, create a Tumo-like tech center
January 23, 2018 - 12:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - France will follow Armenia’s lead and establish a technology education center, much like the Tumo centers across Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said at a meeting with president Serzh Sargsyan in the French capital.
The mayor highly appreciated the activities of the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.
Sargsyan’s visit to France kicked off with the meeting with Hidalgo. The president is also set to hold a discussion with president Emmanuel Macron and attend the PACE winter session in Strasbourg.
Also, Hidalgo hailed the Armenian community of Paris, claiming that a number of community representatives have had great achievements in different sectors, making a significant contribution to the city’s overall development, including public and political life.
Sargsyan, in turn, invited Hidalgo to take part in celebrations dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan, the Armenian capital.
Top stories
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran says won't engage in negotiations on defense capabilities Nobakht said that citing something from someone's speech in a meeting does not mean that Iran is ready to accept such negotiations.
Bitcoin experts coming to Armenia for cryptocurrency discussions American bitcoin expert Nick Spanos will visit Armenia on a trip to discuss the prospects for cryptocurrency innovation in Armenia.
Turkish army launches direct assault on Afrin city According to official Turkish sources, forces of the Turkish Army started the offensive thrust to seize the Kurdish-held city of Afrin.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan wage, contract details revealed: media Henrikh Mkhitaryan has reportedly signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Arsenal, where he will earn just over £200,000-a-week