France to follow Armenia’s lead, create a Tumo-like tech center

PanARMENIAN.Net - France will follow Armenia’s lead and establish a technology education center, much like the Tumo centers across Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said at a meeting with president Serzh Sargsyan in the French capital.

The mayor highly appreciated the activities of the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.

Sargsyan’s visit to France kicked off with the meeting with Hidalgo. The president is also set to hold a discussion with president Emmanuel Macron and attend the PACE winter session in Strasbourg.

Also, Hidalgo hailed the Armenian community of Paris, claiming that a number of community representatives have had great achievements in different sectors, making a significant contribution to the city’s overall development, including public and political life.

Sargsyan, in turn, invited Hidalgo to take part in celebrations dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan, the Armenian capital.