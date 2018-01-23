Armenia to host ArmHiTec armament and defense tech fair in March

PanARMENIAN.Net - An international fair of armament and defense technology, the ArmHiTec-2018 will this year be held on March 29-31 in Armenia, the defense ministry said in a statement.

The event seeks to unveil the newest military equipment and innovative designs produced in Armenia and abroad.

The fair is organized by the defense ministry, the Yerevan Plant of Mathematical Machines CJSC and Exhibition Companies Group BIZON as the operator.

The first edition of ArmHiTec exhibition became the key event on the military market of Armenia in 2016 and performed as a business meeting platform for international delegates and representatives of security industry.

More than 50 companies from Poland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, the United States and Russia demonstrated more than 120 innovative high-tech products and solutions of military and defense sector.