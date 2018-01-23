Armenia to host ArmHiTec armament and defense tech fair in March
January 23, 2018 - 11:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An international fair of armament and defense technology, the ArmHiTec-2018 will this year be held on March 29-31 in Armenia, the defense ministry said in a statement.
The event seeks to unveil the newest military equipment and innovative designs produced in Armenia and abroad.
The fair is organized by the defense ministry, the Yerevan Plant of Mathematical Machines CJSC and Exhibition Companies Group BIZON as the operator.
The first edition of ArmHiTec exhibition became the key event on the military market of Armenia in 2016 and performed as a business meeting platform for international delegates and representatives of security industry.
More than 50 companies from Poland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, the United States and Russia demonstrated more than 120 innovative high-tech products and solutions of military and defense sector.
Top stories
Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenia was among the 10 most popular travel searches among the residents of the United Arab Emirates, Google revealed.
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran says won't engage in negotiations on defense capabilities Nobakht said that citing something from someone's speech in a meeting does not mean that Iran is ready to accept such negotiations.
Armenia PM meets chiefs of major corporations, talks investments At a meeting with Boston Consulting Group chairman Hans-Paul Bürkner, the premier weighed in on the prospects for cooperation.
Bitcoin experts coming to Armenia for cryptocurrency discussions American bitcoin expert Nick Spanos will visit Armenia on a trip to discuss the prospects for cryptocurrency innovation in Armenia.
Shant Sahakian to chair Glendale Arts & Culture Commission Community leader Shant Sahakian was appointed as the new Chairman of the City of Glendale Arts & Culture Commission.