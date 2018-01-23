Armenia joins International Maritime Organization

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has become the 173th country to sign the Convention on the International Maritime Organization, the United Nations website reveals.

The IMO is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping.

The IMO's primary purpose is to develop and maintain a comprehensive regulatory framework for shipping and its remit today includes safety, environmental concerns, legal matters, technical cooperation, maritime security and the efficiency of shipping.

Introducing the convention in the National Assembly back in October 2017, deputy minister of transport, communication and information technologies Gagik Grigoryan said that after joining the organization, Armenia will be able to raise its flag on ships.