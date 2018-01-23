President says Karabakh regularly boosts army combat capabilities

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) president Bako Sahakyan said on Monday, January 23 that the country must do everything to always increase the combat capabilities of the Defense Army.

Sahakyan was addressing the meeting of the Defense Army's Military Council which summed up the results of 2017 and the 2018 action plan.

In his speech, the president spoke about the large-scale army-building activities carried out in 2017, gave instructions for the proper realization of the projects scheduled for the year 2018.

Sahakyan evaluated the work done in the field in 2017 as satisfactory overall, noting that their results were visible.

Sahakyan underlined that the tasks were important and would require coordinated work from all the command levels.

“I am confident that our army will as always be able to efficiently solve all the set tasks," the president said.

"The country will in turn continue to keep the army building sector in the spotlight, sparing no effort to maintain the efficiency of the armed forces and solve social issues of the servicemen”.