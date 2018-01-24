France says 'will always be there for Armenia'
January 24, 2018 - 12:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - France will always be there for Armenia, French president Emmanuel Macron told a joint conference with his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan.
"Of course I know the path you endured while building a stable and democratic country at the intersection of East and West since the independence," Macron said.
Armenia is situated in a "complex neighborhood" and is struggling to build its future, he added.
Also, he said he is aware of and supports the battle that France-based Armenians are fighting for the recognition of the Genocide.
Weighing in on the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh, the French president said that only negotiations will allow the sides to reach a lasting solution to the issue.
