Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line monitoring slated for Jan 25
January 24, 2018 - 11:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Thursday, January 25 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the north from the village of Talish in Martakert region.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistants Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
The authorities of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
