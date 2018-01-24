Armenia PM cites Singapore development path as ‘good example’

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister Karen Karapetyan said on Tuesday, January 23 that Singapore’s development path is a good example for Armenia.

At a meeting with deputy prime minister of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Karapetyan said a number of sectors may interest Singapore for investments, including wine production, organic agriculture, education and information technologies.

Shanmugaratnam, in turn, cited Armenians’ role in the development of the Southeast Asian country, stressing the importance of the Armenian cultural heritage in Singapore.

Also, the deputy PM said Armenia can play an important role in the development of relations between the South Caucasus region and the ASEAN.