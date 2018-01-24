Armenia creates integration strategy for displaced Syrians
January 24, 2018 - 13:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The government has created a four-year integration strategy for those who were displaced from the Syrian conflict and have requested protection in Armenia.
The draft proposal suggests involving new donors (separate countries and international organizations) to help overcome the integration challenges facing those displaced.
The project aims to shift from urgent and temporary solutions to more stable and long-term ones, as well as provide necessary conditions for those who moved to Armenia from Syria to settle and start a new life, receive a permanent residence permit and start their own businesses.
22,000 refugees from Syria have settled in Armenia since the beginning of the conflict in 2011.
