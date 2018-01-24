Medieval Armenian manuscript to be digitally restored in New York

PanARMENIAN.Net - A 13th-century Armenian manuscript will be digitally restored at the University of Rochester, the university said on its website.

The early 13th-century parchment manuscript was written by the scribe Grigor of Tarsos.

"The fragile manuscript traded hands during the Armenian Genocide in 1915, and came into the Memorial Art Gallery’s collections in 1950, where conservators have treated it in hopes of preserving it for generations to come," the university says.

"In a related effort to preserve cultural heritage objects, Rochester researchers are using multispectral imaging to digitally restore such ancient manuscripts."