Armenian Genocide history lecture coming to Ohio Wesleyan University
January 24, 2018 - 17:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Historian Ronald Grigor Suny, Ph.D., will discuss the World War I-era Armenian Genocide when he speaks next month at Ohio Wesleyan University, OWU website reveals.
The presentation represents Ohio Wesleyan’s biennial Robert Kragalott Lecture on Genocide, Mass Atrocity, and Human Rights.
Suny’s books include “ ‘They Live in the Desert But Nowhere Else’: A History of the Armenian Genocide,” released in paperback in May.
Describing Suny’s book, reviewer Norman Naimark states: “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that there is no one else in the world who is better able than Ronald Suny to provide a one-volume history of the Armenian Genocide. This is the best book we have on the subject. The narrative is fluid, the writing is crystal clear and engaging, and the scholarship is impeccable. Scrupulously fair-minded, Suny deepens our understanding of the causes of the genocide without, however, rationalizing it.”
In the book, Suny draws on archival documents and eyewitness accounts, creating what his publishers deem “an unforgettable chronicle of a cataclysm that set a tragic pattern for a century of genocide and crimes against humanity.”
Suny currently is working on a co-authored history of Russia titled “Russia’s Empires,” a two-volume biography of Stalin, and a series of historiographical essays on Soviet history.
He has served as a chairman of the Society for Armenian Studies and on the editorial boards of Slavic Review, International Labor and Working-Class History, International Journal of Middle East Studies, and The Armenian Review among others. He has appeared on the MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour, CBS Evening News, CNN, Voice of America, and National Public Radio, and has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, and other newspapers and journals.
