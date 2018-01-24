Coca-Cola bringing FIFA World Cup™ Trophy to Yerevan Feb 7

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the framework of the Trophy Tour organized on the eve of 2018 FIFA World Cup™, the most coveted football prize will visit Yerevan on February 7. FIFA has been organizing the tours with its long-term partner - The Coca-Cola Company - every four years since 2006.

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is a rare opportunity for fans to see the most famous football trophy up-close, adding to the excitement and anticipation built up before the awaited FIFA World Cup™. The 4th FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off on September 9, 2017 in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. By the end of 2017, the Trophy spanned 16 000 km, visiting 16 Russian cities. The second phase of the Trophy Tour kicked off in London on January 22. Today it has reached Colombo, Sri Lanka.

This year FIFA World Cup™ Trophy will visit more than 50 states, including 24 new countries it has never visited before. Coca-Cola is striving to visit all the 211 members of FIFA between 2006 and 2022.

During the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy visit to Yerevan, it will be officially accepted by the Armenian President during an official event organized by Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia.

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy travels from country to country on a chartered branded Coca-Cola plane. The tour will return to Russia in May 2018 to visit 9 more cities, and will be handed over to the champions of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ on July 15.

The Coca-Cola Company is one of the longest-standing corporate partners of FIFA. The Company has had stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup™ since 1950, while the formal partnership began in 1974.