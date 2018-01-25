Armenia, Iraqi Kurdistan looking into ways to boost trade ties

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister Karen Karapetyan met premier of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, January 25.

At the meeting, the two discussed possibilities and prospects for strengthening and developing bilateral economic ties. The Kurdish leader assured of their willingness to deepen cooperation with Armenia and boost trade and economic ties.

Attached great importance to the strengthening of bilateral ties, Karapetyan said the Armenian government is prepared to take practical steps with a view to developing mutually beneficial cooperation.

Focusing on opportunities for cooperation, the premiers explored ways to deepen relations in different sectors, including energy, tourism and trade.

The launch of regular Yerevan-Erbil flights was also in the limelight.