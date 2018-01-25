Armenia climbs five spots in WEF’s Inclusive Development Index
January 25, 2018 - 14:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has climbed five notches to claim the 45th spot among 79 emerging economies of the world in a new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF), which is hosting its annual gathering of the global elite in Davos this week.
The Inclusive Development Index 2018 also reports on 24 advanced economies.
Neighboring Azerbaijan is ranked the third, while Georgia is the 32nd.
This is the second year WEF has published the Inclusive Development Index, and the second time Norway has topped the list for advanced economies, scoring highly on all indicators except wealth inequality.
Top stories
Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
Partner news
Latest news
Researchers will use stem cells to heal bone injuries, fight cancer This year's Broad Clinical Research Fellows will apply stem cell-based approaches to two prevalent problems: non-healing bone injuries.
Islamic State launches major offensive against Syrian army Russian warplanes have responded to the offensive by conducting heavy airstrikes against Islamic State fighter gatherings and movements.
Celebrating love: Buy a smartphone, get 5000 MB of Internet Users can buy Samsung, Nokia, Motorola, Cubot, Alcatel, Huawei, Xiaomi or BLU smartphones at VivaCell-MTS centers and get 5000 MB Internet.
Apple to increase prices for apps and in-app purchases in Armenia Apple sent an email to App Store developers informing them of upcoming price changes in select countries, including Armenia.